Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and others, is simply unstoppable at the Indian box office. After registering a sensational start, the film is showing no signs of taking it slow, and in fact, in some places, the response is getting bigger and bigger. Talking about Bengaluru, the city is on fire on day 4, and this magnum opus has already left some blockbuster biggies behind in the number game. Keep reading to know more!

After Salaar’s success, Prabhas is back in form, and with his latest release, the superstar has reinstated the fact that he has the biggest pull among all the big guns at present. Even in the past, his films have taken a blasting start, but they didn’t keep the momentum intact for a long time. Thankfully, this time, the content has received an appreciation from the audience, and it seems that the film will cover a long distance.

Cities in the southern regions have always been Prabhas’ strongholds, and with Kalki 2898 AD, things have improved. Speaking about today, i.e., day 4’s performance in Bengaluru, Karnataka Talkies (box office tracker) reports that the magnum opus witnessed 615 shows in filling fast/sold out mode, leaving several big films behind.

For the unversed, for day 4 in Bengaluru city, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan had recorded 458 shows in filling fast/sold out mode. Rajinikanth’s Jailer had 422 shows, while Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan had 293 shows.

Apart from this, Kalki 2898 AD also created history on BookMyShow by becoming the film with the highest number of tickets sold on the platform within an hour. The Prabhas starrer sold over 95,000 tickets in an hour earlier today. It surpassed Jawan’s 86,000 tickets.

