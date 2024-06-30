A Quiet Place spin-off A Quiet Place: Day One is looking hopeful at the domestic box office. It grossed solid numbers on its opening day and might even take the top spot on the domestic chart, beating Inside Out 2. Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn are leading the horror flick, and they are both very talented actors—there is no doubt about that.

The movies revolve around the invasion of aliens with ultra-sensitive hearing. There are two other movies in this franchise, both starring Emily Blunt in the lead. Both were directed by John Krasinski, while this spin-off prequel was helmed by Michael Sarnoski. It takes place in the early days of the alien invasion.

A Quiet Place: Day One has been released in the theatres when there are already two biggies like Inside Out 2 and Will Smith-led Bad Boys: Ride or Die. However, it is more of a one-person show at the theatres as Inside Out 2 dominates them all. However, there is hope for Lupita Nyong’o starrer horror flick as it has grossed a strong $22.5 million on Friday, opening day. It is the highest in the franchise.

A Quiet Place grossed $18.9 million, and A Quiet Place 2 earned $19.4 million on release day. A Quiet Place: Day One has the third biggest opening day for the genre in the post-COVID era. It is behind Halloween Kills’ $22.8 million and Five Night At Freddys‘ $39.6 million opening day numbers, as per trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s reports.

The report further states that A Quiet Place: Day One is eyeing a $56 million—$61 million opening weekend. It has received a B+ rating on CinemaScore. The movie was released in theatres on June 28.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Hugh Jackman’s Last 5 Films At The Worldwide Box Office: Deadpool & Wolverine Star’s Logan Stands Tall With Its $600 Million+ Collection – See Full List Here!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News