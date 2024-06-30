Prabhas has once again proved his star power by helping his latest release, Kalki 2898 AD, rake some earth-shattering numbers during the opening weekend. After making a smashing comeback with his last film, the actor has maintained that momentum and has now hit the milestone of 1000 crores at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. He has joined Shah Rukh Khan and others on the list!

After the pandemic, the Darling actor had a dismal run with Radhe Shyam and Adipurush. However, the collaboration with Prashanth Neel, in the form of Salaar, turned the tables, and he finally achieved much-needed success at the box office. The halo effect of the same is clearly on his latest sci-fi biggie, plus the positive word-of-mouth is helping it in unleashing new milestones.

We have carried a story about Prabhas’ domestic collection in the post-pandemic era before the release of Kalki 2898 AD. It mentioned that the actor had amassed 801 crores, including Radhe Shyam’s 105 crores, Adipurush’s 289 crores, and Salaar’s 407 crores. Now, with the sci-fi biggie accumulating 218 crores in 3 days, the actor has crossed 1000 crores, and his total stands at a whopping 1019 crores.

With this, Prabhas has become the 4th Indian actor to achieve this feat in the post-pandemic era. Before the Baahubali star, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone have achieved this feat.

Shah Rukh Khan’s grand domestic total stands at 1415.64 crores, including Pathaan’s 543.22 crores, Jawan’s 640.42 crores, and Dunki’s 232 crores. Ranbir Kapoor’s domestic total stands at 1011 crores, including Shamshera’s 43 crores, Brahmastra’s 268 crores, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s 146 crores, and Animal’s 554 crores.

Interestingly, even Deepika Padukone achieved this feat with Kalki 2898 AD, but she did it a day before Prabhas. Currently, her domestic total in the post-COVID era stands at 1078.22 crores, including 83’s 102 crores, Pathaan’s 543.22 crores, Fighter’s 215 crores, and Kalki 2898 AD’s 218 crores.

