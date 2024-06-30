Kalki 2898 AD continues its glorious run at the box office. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer made an earth-shattering start on BookMyShow, even crashing its official website. The streak of success continues as it beats Jawan, Animal, and 6 others to score the highest-ever ticket sales within 1 hour. Scroll below for an exciting update!

One expected this Nag Ashwin directorial to start on a promising note at the box office, but the trend we’re witnessing is unbelievable. The epic dystopian sci-fi action drama has added a whopping 149 crores gross at the Indian box office within the first two days. It has also become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 at the North American box office. Already? Yes!

Highest Number of Tickets Sold on BookMyShow within 1 Hour

In the last two days, we have witnessed Kalki 2898 AD surpassing biggies like Tiger 3, Gadar 2, and Salaar, among others, to grab a spot among the Top 5 highest number of ticket sales on BookMyShow. Another unimaginable milestone has now been achieved as this Prabhas and Deepika Padukone led film has now conquered the #1 spot.

Take a look at the highest ticket sales on BookMyShow within one hour below:

Kalki 2898 AD: 92.75K Jawan: 86K Leo: 83K Animal: 80K Tiger 3: 66K Gadar 2: 63K Salaar: 55K Fighter: 46K Dunki: 31K Shaitaan: 29K

Until last night, this epic dystopian film stood in the third spot. While this feat was celebration-worthy, with Sunday tickets almost full in many leading cities, many thought Prabhas starrer would stay below Jawan and Leo. But this is ultimate madness and much beyond imagination! The phenomenon is truly unreal, and one can only imagine how it will boost the box office on day 3.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The film also stars Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Brahmanandam, among others, in pivotal roles. It is inspired by the events of Mahabharata and is set in 2898 AD.

