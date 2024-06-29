Prabhas in a film ensures a crackling start, and that’s what exactly happened with Kalki 2898 AD. Before the release, it felt that the biggie was lacking in buzz, but the advance booking response at the Indian box office left everyone stunned. With over 90 crores on day 1, it gained momentum, but as expected, the film witnessed a considerable dip on day 2. There is nothing to worry about, as the overall collection was still impressive. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Kalki 2898 AD brought in a start of 93 crores in the domestic market. Like many frontloaded event films, this Prabhas starrer also witnessed a dip on the second day after an extraordinary opening. It earned 56 crores yesterday, which is very impressive score. However, if we calculate, it’s a dip of 39.78%, making it the film with the highest day 1 to day 2 drop among the biggest Indian openers of all time.

Yes, you read that right! Kalki 2898 AD’s drop is the highest among the top Indian openers, with 39.78%. It just surpassed Prabhas’ own Salaar. Salaar opened at 92 crores, and on day 2, it earned 57 crores, which is a drop of 38%. The next on the list is RRR.

For the unversed, RRR recorded a historic start at the Indian box office, earning 134 crores. The next day, it saw a 34% drop and earned 88 crores. Adipurush is in third place with a 30% drop. It started its domestic journey with 89 crores and earned 62 crores on day 2. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is next with a 25.61% drop. It earned 121 crores on day 1 and added another 90 crores on day 2.

KGF Chapter 2 witnessed the least drop from day 1 to day 2 among the top Indian openers. It earned 116 crores on day 1 and faced a drop of just 22% to earn 90 crores the next day.

Take a look at the day 1 to day 2 drop of the top Indian openers (highest to lowest):

Kalki 2898 AD – 39.78%

Salaar – 38%

RRR – 34%

Adipurush – 30%

Baahubali – 25.61%

KGF 2 – 22%

