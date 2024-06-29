Finally, the wait is over for the Kollywood industry as it has got its first 100 crore grosser in 2024. The absence of big stars is clearly felt as the industry has taken a span of six months to witness its first global century. Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja has got an honor to unleash the feat at the worldwide box office and what’s impressive is that the feat has been achieved in just 15 days. Keep reading to know more!

In the past few years, the Tamil film industry has witnessed massive growth in the box office business, with Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, and Ajith Kumar leading the positive change. Last year, in January itself, we saw Vijay and Ajith clashing at ticket windows. However, big releases are clearly missing this year. All thanks to some comparatively smaller releases, the cash registers are busy, with Vijay Sethupathi’s film being the latest addition to the winner list.

Due to the release of Kalki 2898 AD, Maharaja’s run has been considerably impacted, and the domestic collection fell below the 1 crore mark for the first time yesterday (third Friday). Including yesterday’s collection, the film stands at an estimated total of 63.50 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection goes up to 74.93 crores.

In the overseas market, Maharaja has done well, earning 25.10 crores gross so far. Combining the Indian gross and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at an impressive 100.03 crores gross after 15 days.

With this, Maharaja has become the first 100 crore global grosser from Kollywood in 2024. It just surpassed Aranmanai 4’s 99.53 crores gross, which is currently the second highest-grossing Tamil film of the year.

Made at a controlled budget of just 20 crores, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer has emerged as a huge success. It has yielded domestic box office returns of 43.50 crores (after removing the budget from the domestic collection), which equals 217.50% returns.

