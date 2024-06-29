Deadpool & Wolverine is a few days less than a month away from hitting the screens, and the industry is already predicting its opening weekend collections. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are officially coming into the MCU, and the hype for this movie has been there since the announcement. The first two Deadpool movies were a huge success, and Disney has luckily kept this one R-rated, too. It was previously predicted that this movie would cross the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, but today, we are here with the long-range projection of the film at the North American box office.

Deadpool 1 and 2 broke a few records at the box office, and we did a detailed report on that, which you can check out here. The first film was made on a reported budget of $58 million and grossed a whopping $782.8 million. This film is expected to have a few cameos of the X-Men characters, and a new teaser recently revealed Sabertooth. Besides him, the Toad and Azazel are also said to be in the movie. Keep scrolling for more.

Deadpool 1 was released in 2016 and was the first movie to make over $100 million in a single February weekend in the US. The sequel came out in 2018 and earned $125.5 million in North America on its opening weekend, one of the highest for an R-rated film—Deadpool & Wolverine to earn bigger than both.

Now, according to Box Office Pro, 2016’s Deadpool made $363 million in the US and is the first film in the franchise, which still holds its second-place ranking on the list of the all-time domestic box office for an R-rated movie. The second installment came slightly under the first movie’s domestic haul, as it collected around $324.5 million. Now, according to the report, Deadpool & Wolverine by Shawn Levy, starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, is expected to earn between $175 million-$200 million as of June 28.

The report also predicts that Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the frontrunners for the highest-grossing films of 2024. The movie is slated to be released on July 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 2 (Worldwide): With Almost 280 Crore, Prabhas Is Beasting The Right Amount With Each Passing Hour!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News