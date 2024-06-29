Prabhas has started to grow phenomenally at the worldwide box office, with Kalki 2898 AD gaining the right amount of numbers with each passing hour. While the sci-fi film is aiming for a $10 million opening weekend in North America, it entered the top 10 charts in the UK & Australia with the opening numbers.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 2 Worldwide

Kalki was expected to to bring 300 crore worldwide in 2 days, and it has missed the mark a bit, bringing 280 crore in two days. While the film earned 191 crore globally on day 1, it witnessed a global drop of 52% on day 2.

The early estimates suggest that the magnum opus has earned almost 85 – 90 crore worldwide on day 2 of its release that including a major contribution from USA, Canada, UK & Australia, where the film is beasting the right amount with every passing hour.

Kalki’s Opening Weekend

The Nag Ashwin film is expected to grow further globally and it might hit a 450+ crore global weekend with bigger and better numbers coming in with the remaining two days – primarily being Saturday and Sunday.

About Kalki 2898 AD

The mytho-epic derives its inspiration from Mahabharata, where Amitabh Bachchan plays Ashwatthama, who was cursed on the battlefield by Lord Krishna for killing the last of the Pandavas. Ashwatthama is waiting for Lord Vishnu’s tenth incarnation, Kalki avatar, who will arrive in Kali Yug when the dark and evil forces cross the line. The film has Kamal Haasan playing the dark lord Yaskin, the main antagonist, and Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani are in the lead.

