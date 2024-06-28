Box Office: Maharaja Mints Money; Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Delivers 213% ROI In 2 Weeks

Vijay Sethupathi’s highly-anticipated film Maharaja has proven its box office prowess, becoming a clear winner in its second week. Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan and produced by Passion Studios and The Route, the film isn’t just entertaining audiences; it’s showering the makers with profits. Read on!

Maharaja Makes A Profit Of Over 42 Crore

Made on a reported budget of 20 crore, Maharaja has already amassed a net collection of a staggering 62.60 crore in India alone. This translates to a phenomenal 213% return on investment for the makers. Just within two weeks of its release, the film has generated a profit of a remarkable 42.60 crore.

Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, is an action-thriller keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. The plot revolves around a captivating mystery, with Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead role. He’s joined by a talented supporting cast, including the renowned Anurag Kashyap, the ever-charming Abhirami, and the powerful Mamta Mohandas. The film’s success can be attributed to a combination of factors – a gripping story, strong performances, and of course, the star power of Vijay Sethupathi.

With its impressive domestic performance, trade analysts are optimistic about Maharaja’s global potential. The film is expected to continue its strong run at the box office, with a high possibility of crossing the coveted 100 crore mark worldwide. This feat would solidify Maharaja as one of the top-grossing Tamil films of 2024.

Maharaja’s success comes as a welcome relief to the Tamil film industry, which has seen a mixed bag of performances this year. The film’s strong showing underscores Vijay Sethupathi’s enduring popularity and ability to draw audiences to the theatres.

Following its exceptional box office performance and positive word-of-mouth, Maharaja will now begin to slow down its reign at the box office. Nevertheless, the film’s success is not just a win for the makers and cast, but also a sign of hope for the Tamil film industry as a whole.

