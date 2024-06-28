Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh’s romantic comedy Jatt & Juliet 3 opened with solid collections on Day 1, i.e. 1st Thursday. Despite facing stiff competition from the highly anticipated pan-India sci-fi flick, Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Jatt & Juliet 3 put up a strong showing. Read on!

As per Sacnilk, the movie amassed 3.35 crore on Day 1 in India. The makers have pulled out all the stops, securing the widest release ever for a Punjabi title in India with over 2,000 shows across 430 cinemas. This ambitious strategy capitalizes on the film’s star power and the popularity of the Jatt & Juliet franchise.

Overseas, Jatt & Juliet 3 is also enjoying a record-breaking release in 35+ countries and 550+ locations. The movie collected 4 crore from the international arena, taking Jatt & Juliet 3’s worldwide total to 7.95 crore gross.

Can Jatt & Juliet 3 Break Records?

2024 has been a slow year for Punjabi cinema, with only a handful of films finding success. Jatt & Juliet 3 is expected to be a major turning point, potentially ending the first half of the year on a high note.

The film already boasts the highest-ever opening day pre-sales for a Punjabi title, exceeding 1.50 crore gross. While this strong advance booking could have secured the biggest Punjabi opening ever, the juggernaut Kalki 2898 AD poses a significant challenge.

J&J3 Is Second-Biggest Punjabi Opener:

With 3.35 crore Jatt & Juliet 3 took the second-biggest Punjabi opener of all time. While it fell short of Carry On Jatta 3’s record-breaking 4.55 crore net opening, it surpassed Diljit Dosanjh‘s own film Honsla Rakh’s opening of 2.52 crore net.

Top 5 Punjabi films with the biggest opening day in India –

Carry on Jatta 3 – 4.55 crore net Jatt & Juliet 3 – 3.35 crore Honsla Rakh – 2.52 crore Shadaa – 2.40 crore Carry On Jatta 2 – 2.35 crore

Looking Ahead:

Jatt & Juliet 3’s performance will be closely watched to gauge its potential for exceeding the 100 crore mark worldwide, a feat achieved only by Carry On Jatta 3 so far. With its wide release, strong pre-sales, and established franchise, the film has the ingredients for a successful run at the box office.

