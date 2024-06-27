Brace yourselves for a laughter riot as the trailer for the highly anticipated comedy film Bad Newz drops tomorrow! Starring the dynamic trio of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, the movie promises a refreshing break from the recent influx of dramas and action thrillers dominating the big screen.

This “high concept comedy,” as promised by the makers, is piquing the interest of audiences looking for a lighthearted escape. With Vicky Kaushal‘s established comedic timing, Triptii Dimri‘s captivating presence, and Ammy Virk‘s Punjabi charm, Bad Newz seems primed to inject a much-needed dose of hilarity into theaters.

Details surrounding Bad Newz‘s plot remain under wraps, but the combination of these talented actors and the promise of a unique comedic concept has got fans buzzing. Social media is abuzz with anticipation, with many users expressing their excitement for the trailer release.

“#BadNewzTrailer,” “#VickyKaushal,” “#TriptiiDimri,” and “#AmmyVirk” are already trending online! Clearly, there’s immense anticipation surrounding the project.

Get ready for Bad Newz, on Amazon Prime in collaboration with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. This side-splitting film brings back the team behind the hit movie Good Newwz, featuring the comedic talents of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani.

But this time, Bad Newz brings a fresh comedic trio to the table! Gear up to see Vicky reunite with director Anand Tiwari, the mind behind the critically acclaimed Love Per Square Foot (2018).

So, mark your calendars and get ready to witness a fresh wave of laughter as the Bad Newz trailer arrives tomorrow! Expect witty dialogues, quirky characters, and situations that will leave you in stitches. Stay tuned for what promises to be a laugh-out-loud cinematic experience.

Must Read: Pill Trailer Review: Riteish Deshmukh Goes Dark In His Web Debut With This Medical Thriller Exposing The Pharma Industry’s Lies

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News