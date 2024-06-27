After Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and many other Indian actors, Riteish Deshmukh is finally entering the OTT space with his web series Pill. The show’s trailer was released on June 27, and it deals with corrupt practices in the pharmaceutical industry. Riteish and Pavan Malhotra are the two opposing forces in this upcoming human drama on JioCinema.

Riteish has been in the industry since 2003’s Tujhe Meri Kasam. He has been involved in several successful films, such as Dhamaal, Housefull, Masti, and others. The Ek Villain star also works in the Marathi film industry. In 2022, Deshmukh made his directorial debut with Ved. Keep scrolling for more.

What is it about?

PILL introduces you to Prakash Chauhan, played by Riteish Deshmukh, who digs through the deep-set rot in the Indian pharmaceutical world. The series showcases the process through which a pill reaches an individual through diverse characters—from powerful pharma industrialists and corrupt doctors to medical representatives, compromised drug regulators, politicians, journalists, and whistleblowers.

Throughout the show, tension unfolds as Prakash faces off against the manipulative CEO of a Pharmaceutical Pharmaceutical company, portrayed by Pavan Malhotra, and takes on an honest fight to find out the truth behind the powerful nexus that puts profits before patients. In this compelling clash of good vs. evil, Prakash’s quest for the truth raises hope for the common man to be more aware and vigilant in a world where everyone is at the mercy of medicines and vaccines.

What does the trailer have to offer?

Pill’s trailer does an excellent job of bringing forth the dark and gritty theme of the JioCinema original series. Riteish Deshmukh is a man of few words, as it seems from the trailer. He plays a family man apart from being the Deputy Medicine Controller, who has a wife and a son. The cinematography complements the show’s genre with more blues, blacks, and a somber palette.

What to expect from the web series?

A stellar performance from Riteish Deshmukh, Pavan Malhotra, and the rest of the cast. It is an intriguing thriller about one of the biggest industries responsible for people’s lives. There have been reports about how numerous drugs failed quality tests, several products sold in the market are counterfeit, and more scandals like this. The humane touch in this series is expected to strike a chord with the viewers. The rest will be known after the series comes out on JioCinema.

What do Pill star Riteish & its makers have to say about his debut series?

The talented actor said, “It’s exciting to venture into the world of digital streaming. When you’re entrusted with a compelling story like Pill, there’s a huge responsibility to do justice to it. It’s intriguing to learn about the complexities behind something as seemingly simple as a pill that impacts our daily lives and well-being. Being a part of this journey has been incredibly enlightening.”

Further speaking about his working experience, he added, “Working alongside visionaries like Raj Kumar Gupta and Ronnie Screwvala, who have poured their hearts into this project, is a true honor. Prakash Chauhan is a character of both simplicity and strength, and I am confident that his fight against the corrupt pharma players will resonate with the audience.”

Producer Ronnie Screwvala shared, “We’ve worked hard to create an original and thought-provoking concept and story like PILL, which explores untold landscapes and asks crucial questions. With PILL, we aim to entertain as well as increase awareness amongst people.” He hopes the platform JioCinema will allow the series to reach a broader audience.

Meanwhile, Pill creator Raj Kumar Gupta added, “A story like ‘Pill’ needed to be told through a longer format, and I am glad to be collaborating with JioCinema to tell this story. It has been a great experience working with Riteish, Ronnie, and the entire team on this one. We all are looking forward to bringing this story to audiences.”

When is it releasing?

Riteish Deshmukh and Pavan Malhotra starrer gripping web series Pill will hit the OTT platform JioCinema Premium on July 12.

