Pill: Riteish Deshmukh’s Debut Series To Stream On This OTT Platform - When & Where To Watch It?

Riteish Deshmukh is a dynamic actor and director. He has starred in hit Bollywood movies and directed superhit Marathi ones. Deshmukh is now expanding his horizons and making his OTT debut with the Jio Cinema series Pill. The medical drama series will launch sooner than you think, and here’s everything we know about the show.

He has acted in many popular movies, including Ek Villain, Heyy Babyy, and Total Dhamaal. After enthralling audiences with his big-screen performances, Deshmukh is about to launch on the OTT platform. JioCinema Premium will soon offer his debut series, PILL.

What is ‘Pill’About ?

Pill is a medical thriller drama that delves into the secrecy and evil practices of the pharmaceutical industry.

Raj Kumar Gupta, best known for helming critically acclaimed films like “Aamir,” “No One Killed Jessica,” and “Raid,” created the show. According to the creators, “Pill” tells a gripping story of good versus evil through a whistleblower’s valiant fight against the dark and corrupt world of the pharmaceutical industry.

When is Riteish Deshmukh’s Pill Releasing?

The streaming service announced on Saturday that “Pill,” the upcoming series that marks actor Riteish Deshmukh’s series debut, will premiere on JioCinema on July 12. The recently unveiled motion poster presents a gripping story of morality and corruption while providing a glimpse into the fierce battle a whistleblower faces against the shady and immoral practices in the pharmaceutical industry.

Where will Ritesh Deshmukh’s Pill be Releasing

Ritiesh Deshmukh’s debut series will be released on Jio Cinema as an original series. It will be accessible through a premium subscription, which starts at Rs. 29 a month.

PILL, created by Raj Kumar Gupta and produced by RSVP Movies with Ronnie Screwvala, will enthrall viewers with its compelling depiction of the struggle between good and evil.

Regarding his career, Riteish Deshmukh most recently acted in the Marathi film Ved. In addition to PILL, he will feature with Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor in the eagerly awaited Raid 2. He will also star with Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem in Kakuda, which will debut on Zee5 on July 12, 2024.

