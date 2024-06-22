Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy Munjya has been having a phenomenal run at the box office. And the expectations now suggest that, in all probability, it could miraculously hit the 100 crore mark, bringing celebratory jitters to the team. For those who have come in late, the film has been getting a good word of mouth.

Munjya Arriving On OTT

After making everyone, especially the kids laugh a lot, with their antics, Bittu, Munni and Munjya are arriving to tickle some bones digitally as well. However it will be a long wait and this time might be very well utilized in the theaters.

When To Watch Munjya

While one can still watch horror comedy in theaters, it is arriving on OTT two months from now, in the mid-week of August, when it completes its theatrical run as per the new OTT rules. The film has a very intriguing post-credit scene taking the Universe forward.

Where To Watch Munjya

Munjya will be arriving on Disney+Hotstar in August. Meanwhile, the other horror-comedy Universe films are available on different platforms, the latest being Bhediya, which streams on Jio Cinema.

Will It Beat The Most Watched Film?

The most watched film on Disney+Hotstar since 2023 has been Vikrant Massey‘s 12th Fail. It would be interesting to see whether Munjya is able to suprass 12th Fail and take the top spot. Coming to the content picked up by kids, recently released web-series Baahubali: Crown Of Blood with its first episode made 3.3 million debut on the platform.

About Munjya

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film stars Abhay Verma, Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh in the lead role. The film has been rated 7.5 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the films says, “A young man’s visit to his native village unveils a family secret and a vengeful spirit, the Munjya, who wants to get married. Now the young man must fight to protect himself and his love from Munjya’s clutches.”

