The first half of 2024 was phenomenal for the Malayalam film industry, as box office successes came one after another. Aavesham is one such film that made a loud roar during its theatrical run and went on to become a blockbuster. After its arrival on the OTT platform, the hype around the film has increased, and it is fetching impressive viewership. Now, the Hindi-dubbed version is set for its digital arrival. Keep reading to know more!

Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, the action comedy film was released on 11th April. Upon its release, the film received favorable reviews from critics. Among audiences, it picked up the pace gradually and enjoyed a long run in theatres. Initially, it was expected to perform decently at ticket windows, but positive word-of-mouth spread like wildfire, resulting in tremendous footfalls.

As per the last update, Aavesham raked in 85.16 crores net at the Indian box office. With a good chunk of business coming in from overseas, the film amassed 156.48 crores gross at the worldwide box office. With this, it emerged as one of the biggest hits in Fahadh Faasil‘s career and the highest-grossing film in his career as a solo lead.

The Mollywood biggie is now all set to entertain with its Hindi version, which is arriving on 28th June. It’ll be available for streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Speaking about the original Malayalam version, Aavesham is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It premiered on Prime on 9th May.

Meanwhile, Aavesham is the 4th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the worldwide box office. The list is topped by this year’s another blockbuster, Manjummel Boys. Manjummel Boys is also the only Mollywood film to cross 200 crores gross globally, and its lifetime stands at 241.56 crores gross. 2018 is in 2nd position with 176 crores gross. Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life is in 3rd position with 160.08 crores gross.

