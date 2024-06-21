Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, is one of the highly-anticipated Indian films. While the buzz on the ground level is at its peak, the makers are upsetting fans time and again due to delays. Yes, the biggie has suffered multiple delays and recently moved out of the Independence Day slot. Now, the latest report states that no one but Fahadh Faasil was responsible for the recent delay. Keep reading to know more!

The first installment was released towards the end of 2021, and right after its theatrical success, it was learned that the makers were eager to come up with the second part as soon as possible. Yes, the scripting process and other things began long ago, but the actual shoot started a bit late. Even after the shoot started, the film saw several delays for some or the other reason.

From Allu Arjun’s illness to Sukumar reportedly reshooting some portions, several reasons were given for the delay of Pushpa 2. However, Fahadh Faasil is said to be the main reason for the recent delay. Yes, there were several other reasons, too, but Fahadh’s dates have been one of the major concerns.

As per the report in Telugu 360, Fahadh Faasil had allotted dates for Pushpa 2 in January and February, but Sukumar changed the plans, so his dates were wasted. Fahadh is currently signing back-to-back projects, so the wastage of dates was a big blow for him, and he reportedly got upset with Sukumar.

Due to his busy schedule, Fahadh Faasil couldn’t give his dates for the film, and even after the makers approached him, he remained unavailable. Thankfully, he recently allotted dates for Pushpa 2, but as the film has now been officially postponed to 6th December, the makers are expected to suffer a loss of around 40 crores or more due to delay.

