A lot is happening in the camp of Pushpa 2. Earlier, there were speculations about the film’s postponement, but the makers shut the reports, stating that they are arriving on Independence Day. Recently, it was officially learned that the Allu Arjun starrer will be arriving in December. As it’s a regular date with no festive season, there are concerns about its initial collection. However, it seems that the makers have made a wise decision as far as the overseas box office is concerned.

Directed by Sukumar, the film is a sequel to 2021’s Pushpa. The first installment impressed everyone with its performance amid all the restrictions and the COVID scare. As the film went on to become a phenomenal success even after its theatrical run ended, expectations are sky-high for the upcoming sequel. Both in India and overseas, many records are expected to be broken.

The first installment had a decent overseas outcome, with 37 crores gross coming in. Now that the character portrayed by Allu Arjun has gained immense popularity, a good chunk of business is expected from the international circuit. And to attain that, the new release date of 6th December seems to be an apt choice.

Reportedly, Pushpa 2’s overseas premiere will be held on 5 December. No major Hollywood release is scheduled to release at least a week after Allu Arjun’s film’s arrival, so the film will enjoy a free run for at least one week. It will secure a big chunk of IMAX and PLF screens globally during its opening week, thus boosting the box office.

In India, Pushpa 2 is highly anticipated and enjoying a huge buzz at the ground level. Whenever it arrives in theatres, the film has the potential to smash previous box office records. So, there’s no need for the festive season to mint historic moolah in the domestic market. The biggest benefit the film is currently enjoying is that it is arriving solo.

