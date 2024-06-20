The Baahubali franchise helped Prabhas reach new heights in the overseas market, and the actor has successfully kept his hold intact over the years. After Salaar’s impressive start, his upcoming magnum opus, Kalki 2898 AD, is aiming for a blockbuster start at the North American box office. As far as premieres are concerned, the actor is ready to witness career-best figures. Keep reading to know more!

The upcoming dystopian sci-fi biggie is just 7 days away from hitting big screens. It’s been in the making for a long time, and finally, after months of shooting and post-production, the magnum opus is ready to be served to the audience. Considering the budget talks and spectacular star cast, there’s excitement around the project, and as far as the start is concerned, the biggie is looking to set the cash registers ringing.

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD have attempted to project their film as pan-global during the promotions. Even the first teaser was first unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2023. So, it was clear that the film would secure a good chunk of business from the overseas market, and as of now, it’s moving in the right direction.

As per the latest update, Kalki 2898 AD has amassed $1.8 million from the advance booking for premieres alone at the North American box office. As per Venky Box Office, the film has sold almost 54K tickets for 3,278 shows listed at 901 locations. This is really huge, as there’s still a week to go.

While Salaar‘s premiere pre-sales will be surpassed by tomorrow, what’s more exciting is that Prabhas will be getting his career-best premiere collection at the North American box office. As of now, Salaar has enjoyed the best premieres in the actor’s career, with $2.6 million. This number will be crossed by Kalki 2898 AD like a cakewalk.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

