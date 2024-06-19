There’s no force stopping Akshay Kumar, even after the debacle of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Failures are a part of every actor’s life, and even a hit machine like Akshay suffers in the bad phase. But what’s good to see is that he isn’t giving up, and it seems that he might finally strike back successfully at the box office with his upcoming release, Sarfira. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, the film is an official Hindi remake of the 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The original film starred Suriya in the lead role, and interestingly, he’s also one of the producers of the Hindi remake. Sudha Kongara helmed the Suriya starrer, and Kongara also directed the remake. The upcoming drama also stars Paresh Rawal and Radhika Madan in key roles.

The trailer of Sarfira was unveiled yesterday, and while this article is being written, the trailer is trending in the first position on YouTube. Currently, it has a like count of over 187K. It’s been over 24 hours since the promo arrived, and so far, 21.5 million views have been recorded on YouTube. It’s not huge, but it’s still good enough, considering that it isn’t an event film.

Sarfira’s trailer has received a good response so far, especially from the neutral audience. After a long time, Akshay Kumar looked so rooted and natural in his portrayal, which is a welcome change. He looks in top form throughout the trailer, and finally, the emotional angle seems to be working well for him. So, it could be said that the trailer has done its job.

However, the biggest and only concern is that Sarfira is a remake of a film that was released directly on OTT and was available in Hindi, too. That one factor might dent the box office potential of the Akshay Kumar starrer. So, even though the trailer is working well, the film is in a dicey position.

Anyways, Sarfira isn’t a film which will start on a brighter note. So, considering the subject and remake factor, the film has a chance to open between 8 to 10 crores at the Indian box office, which will be considered as decent.

Have a look at the trailer below:

