Good times continue for Kollywood as Vijay Sethupathi’s latest release, Maharaja, is minting impressive moolah at the worldwide box office. Over the years, Sethupathi has attained a solid following in India and in the overseas market, which is paying off well for him. It has come at the right time for the Tamil film industry as there was a need to continue the momentum after a couple of successful films. Keep reading to know more!

Released in theatres across the globe on 14th June, the Nithilan Saminathan directorial opened to positive reviews and public word-of-mouth, which translated to numbers at ticket windows. After a good performance during the opening weekend, the film enjoyed the benefit of Bakri Eid on Monday, thus packing a solid punch during the extended weekend.

After starting the journey with 4.70 crores, Maharaja witnessed a jump on Saturday and raked in 7.75 crores. Another jump came in on Sunday, as the film amassed another 9.40 crores. On Monday, the occasion of Bakri Eid, helped to collect 6.40 crores, pushing the total to 28.25 crores at the Indian box office in four days.

Coming from an extended weekend, Maharaja was expected to witness a considerable drop, but the estimated collection for day 4 has been good enough, as 3.69 crores came in. If we compare it with the opening day collection of 4.70 crores, the drop is 21%, which is absolutely normal. This clearly suggests that the audience appreciates the content and won’t let the film suffer during weekdays.

After the end of the 5-day theatrical run, Maharaja stands at an estimated total of 31.94 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 37.68 crores gross. The film has earned 7.50 crores gross in the overseas market, as per the recent update. So, after combining the Indian gross and overseas gross, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer stands at 45.18 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

The mark of 50 crores gross is expected to be crossed by today or tomorrow; thereafter, mission 100 crore club will start.

