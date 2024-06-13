Vijay Sethupathi’s much-hyped 50th film, Maharaja, is all set to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience. Against a gritty and intense backdrop, Sethupathi takes on a dynamic role filled with action-packed sequences. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on June 14 in Tamil and Telugu.

Plot

The story centers on Maharaja, played by Vijay Sethupathi, a hairdresser who visits a police station to report a crime. He claims that Lakshmi has disappeared from his home, leaving the police puzzled about what or who Lakshmi is — whether it’s gold, a document, or something else — and why it matters to Maharaja. To complicate matters, Maharaja cannot explain what Lakshmi is. As the investigation progresses, the film reveals Maharaja’s true motives as the case unfolds.

Cast and crew

Written and directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, Maharaja features an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, Abhirami, Mamta Mohandas, Bharathiraja, Munishkanth, Nataraja Subramanian, Singampuli, Divya Bharathi, Aruldoss, Manigandan, Thenappan P.L., Vinod Sagar, and Sachana Namidass. It is produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Sudhan, with music composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman, and editing by Philomin Raj.

Trailer

As of now, two trailers have been released. The second trailer showcases intense action sequences and violent scenes, while the first, released on May 30th, 2024, offers insight into the story.

Release date

“Maharaja” is scheduled to release in Tamil and Telugu on June 14, 2024, with a runtime of 2 hours and 22 minutes. An early screening was conducted for esteemed movie critics and media personnel on June 12.

