Fact-O-Meter: When Anurag Kashyap Made ‘Good Use’ Of Cigarette For Gangs Of Wasseypur

Don’t call yourself an off-beat cinema lover, if you haven’t watched Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs Of Wasseypur yet! Yes, the statement might come as a bit hard but it’s supported by film’s merit. Anurag Kashyap created a gem in the form of Wasseypur part 1 and 2.

Featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha and others, Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs Of Wasseypur series stands out due to its raw nature. It is considered amongst the best crime films of Indian cinema and has garnered a loyal fan base over the years. Apart from the film’s content, there are many interesting behind-the-scenes anecdotes too, which will surely amuse you.

Anurag Kashyap is a maverick filmmaker and there’s no doubt about it. To make scenes more realistic in Gangs Of Wasseypur, he tried every trick in the box. He even used a burning cigarette to imprint bullet shots on the shirt. Would you believe it? The ace filmmaker literally did that stuff with the cigarette and no wonder, it paid off. Kudos to his creativity!

Here’s the making of Gangs Of Wasseypur:

Gangs Of Wasseypur part 1 and 2 directed by Anurag Kashyap released in 2012. The franchise is centred on the coal mafia of Dhanbad, Jharkhand, and the underlying power struggles, politics and vengeance between three crime families.

Speaking about Gangs Of Wasseypur 1, the film was a plus affair at the Indian box office. It made a collection of 26.50 crores. Gangs Of Wasseypur 2 was an average affair at the box office. It earned 18.50 crores in India.

