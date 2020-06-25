Mirzapur 2 Release Date & Four INTERESTING Things About The Show Which Might Be TRUE!

Mirzapur 2 kab aayega? is 2019-20’s “Kattapa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?” The makers are surely making the wait tougher for the fans of the show by not declaring the release date. But, no worries, we’ve something which might help you to tackle with your hopes.

There have been various release dates which have been rumoured about this Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi led show. Season 1 of Mirzapur was one of the most loved web shows of 2018. But, since then we’ve just been hearing about Mirzapur 2 and it’s still not here.

But, folks down at IWM Buzz have jotted down 5 details about the show which might be true. There’s one thing for sure, they’re all very exciting. First things first, the release date mentioned in the report is Christmas, 25th December 2020.

The other four things are –

– Beena might be an addition to Guddu’s team in season two.

– It is also predicted that Beena might assassinate Kaleen Bhaiya’s father

– The cast would be more or less same, as per sources.

– Mirzapur 2 would be viscerally atrocious than Mirzapur season 1.

Isn’t this super interesting? We just hope this comes true and we at least get a final date on which the show is coming.

Recently, Harshita Gaur who plays the role of Dimpy in the show opened up about the shooting status of the film to IANS. She said, “Shooting of ‘Mirzapur 2‘ is going on at a crazy level, at least for me. I had a knee injury on sets, I have been travelling for work and then directly reaching sets of ‘Mirzapur 2‘ (in Mumbai) to shoot.”

Mirzapur, a hinterland story, was about a lawless land filled with action where the only rules were laid by Kaleen Bhaiya, played by actor Pankaj Tripathi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!