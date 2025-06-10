Mirzapur has been one of the biggest success stories in the Indian OTT space. The show captured hearts through its two seasons; Season 3, with its relatively slower pacing, received a mixed reception. The fandom continues to grow strong, and the buildup for Season 4 is on again. Now, actress Shweta Tripathi, who plays Golu, has sparked fresh buzz with her recent comments, possibly hinting at a July 2025 release.

Shweta Tripathi’s Hint Fuels Release Rumours

Speaking to NDTV, Shweta Tripathi shared that work is actively underway for Mirzapur Season 4 and even Mirzapur: The Film. “There is a film and there is a season four [of Mirzapur]. Fingers crossed, last season [of Mirzapur] was released around my birthday in July. I hope this birthday too we will share some good news with all of you,” she said.

Considering these hints, the masses believe that July may be the new season’s month, just like Season 3, which premiered on July 5, 2024. This is not to presume an official confirmation, but it surely gives ammunition to die-hard speculators. Shweta also expressed her excitement about returning to the set, calling it one of her favorite workspaces.

Amazon Prime Video has yet to confirm the exact release date, but Shweta’s comments have certainly turned up the hype.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tripathi (@battatawada)

What’s Ahead In Mirzapur Season 4?

The series promises to continue the dark and violent story about power, vengeance, and survival. Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) might have taken power, but it is frail. Meanwhile, Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) is very much alive and might just be plotting a deadly comeback. Season 4 is expected to give an appearance to the level of disorder on nation-wrecking levels.

Returning cast members likely include:

Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya

Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit

Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta

Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi

Vijay Varma as Shatrughan Tyagi

Isha Talwar as Madhuri Yadav

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirzapur Amazon (@yehhaimirzapur)

Also in the pipeline is Mirzapur: The Film, which aims to add another layer to the show’s rich narrative world. With behind-the-scenes work going on at full pace and hints dropping steadily, fans can’t help but hope for a July 2025 return of Mirzapur. Until then, all eyes are on Amazon Prime Video for the final confirmation.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3: Navjot Singh Sidhu Is Back & Set For An Intense Fight Of Thahaka With Archana Puran Singh!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News