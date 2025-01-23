Top 10 Most-Viewed Web Series Of 2024

The year 2024 has been a year of good original content on OTT and streaming platforms while the theaters were busy and bustling with chest-thumping heroes. Right from the third installment of the much-loved series Panchayat, Mirzapur, Mismatched, and Kota Factory, new worlds arrived with Call Me Bae, Showtime, and Indian Police Force.

Most-Viewed Web Series Of 2024

Interestingly, the most-viewed web series of 2024 turned out to be Kaleen Bhaiya’s world. Mizapur season 3, with a total of 30.8 million views is the most-viewed web series of 2024, surpassing Panchayat’s world by a margin of 2.6 million views.

Netflix & Prime Video dominated the list of the top 15 most-viewed web series of 2024, with 5 entries each. However, Netflix could claim only one spot in the top 5 with Heeramandi. The rest of the 3 spots in the top 5 are claimed by Prime Video and one by Disney+Hotstar.

Three Reasons Why Mirzapur Destroyed Panchayat!

While Panchayat has been one of the most loved web series in India, the third installment of the series could not surpass the viewership of Mirzapur season 3 for three very strong reasons.

The Love For Crime Series

The audience has an affection towards crime dramas since they are racy and are filled with suspense throughout. Meanwhile, Panchayat had an altogether different world, with humor acting as the basis of the series.

The Gradual Progress!

The gradual progress of Panchayat over three seasons shifted towards politics, making distance from the organic humor that made the first part hugely successful.

The Stardom Effect!

While TVF-led Panchayat season 3 was shouldered on Jitendra Kumar entirely in the first season, it eventually made everyone in the web series a star over a period of time. Meanwhile, Mirzapur had a stellar cast, with Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi taking the mantle and leading the way, making the series a winner!

Check out the most-viewed web series of 2024 on various streaming platforms.

Mirzapur Season 3: 30.8 Million

Panchayat Season 3: 28.2 Million

Heeramandi: 21.5 Million

Indian Police Force: 19.5 Million

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar: 16 Million

Citadel: Honey Bunny: 15.9 Million

Kota Factory Season 3: 15.8 Million

Taaza Khabar Season 2: 15.3 Million

The Legend Of Hanuman Season 5: 15.2 Million

Mismatched Season 3: 14.7 Million

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: 14 Million

Call Me Bae: 13.6 Million

Showtime: 12.5 Million

Gullak Season 4: 12.1 Million

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein Season 2: 11.5 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least one episode of the web series.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for updates.

Must Read: Paatal Lok Season 2 OTT Verdict: Jaideep Ahlawat’s Hell Opens With 65% Lesser Views Than Panchayat’s Last Season Debut!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News