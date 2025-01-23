After a successful run in the theaters, the Malayalam action comedy Rifle Club arrived on Netflix. However, in the first four days, the film did not make an impressive debut on the OTT platform compared to other films of the same caliber.

Directed by Ashiq Abu and starring Vijayaraghavan, Dileesh Pothan, and Anurag Kashyap, the film is rated 7.1 on IMDb, and the official synopsis of the action comedy says, “A historic rifle club faces a vengeful arms dealer’s gang in the Western Ghats. Skilled hunters fight to survive and protect their legacy.”

Rifle Club OTT Verdict

In its debut week, as per Netflix’s data from January 13 to January 19, Rifle Club garnered 1 million views against 1.9 million viewing hours and secured eighth spot in the list of top 10 trending non-English films globally this week. Rifle Club arrived on January 16, 2025 on Netflix.

Matches The Least Viewed Debut!

With a 1 million debut, Anurag Kashyap‘s action comedy matched one of the least-viewed debuts for a South Indian film since last year. Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan, after a disastrous run in the theaters, opened with 1 million views on Netflix in its debut week.

Hopefully, Rifle Club might gear up in the upcoming weeks and garner some decent viewership on Netflix as well. However, the film needs to stay in the top 10 trending non-English films globally next week as well to churn out these numbers.

Here are the least viewed South Indian films in their debut week when they arrived on Netflix.

Kondal: 1.7: Million Indian 2: 1.7 Million Bagheera: 1.7 Million Thangalaal: 1.5 Million Mr Bachchan : 1 Million Rifle Club: 1 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

