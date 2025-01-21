Today (January 21) marks the 39th birth anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He passed away on June 14, 2020, by suicide, plunging his fans and the entire film fraternity into a state of shock and gloom. However, did you know that the actor was ignored by ace director Anurag Kashyap for a collaboration three weeks prior to his tragic demise.

Anurag Kashyap Regrets Not Responding To Sushant Singh Rajput Before His Death

In a throwback interview with Showsha, Anurag Kashyap recalled being upset with Sushant Singh Rajput and actor Abhay Deol. The director recalled not responding to Sushant’s request to work with him just three weeks prior to the actor’s death. The Gangs Of Wasseypur director said, “And the day the unfortunate incident happened of SSR, I felt so bad. Three weeks prior to that somebody was trying to reach out because he wanted to talk, and I was like, ‘No, he ghosted me, I don’t want to talk’. You get pangs of guilt. So, I tried to reach out to Abhay and I apologised to him, because somebody had told me that he was upset about me speaking publicly about him.”

Anurag Kashyap Shared The Whatsapp Chat With Sushant Singh Rajput’s Manager

In an old interview with a publication, Anurag Kashyap had revealed being miffed with Sushant Singh Rajput because of the latter backing out of his films in search of more meatier projects. In September 2020, Anurag shared a screenshot of his Whatsapp chat with the Dil Bechara actor’s manager. In the chat, Sushant’s manager could be seen requesting Kashyap to consider Sushant in mind in case of a project.

However, Anurag Kashyap turned down the request while also calling Sushant Singh Rajput ‘too problematic.’ The director furthermore replied by stating that he knew SSR from before he started out in Bollywood with the film Kai Po Che. He captioned the same stating, “I am sorry that I am doing this but this chat is from three weeks before he passed away… Chat with his manager on May 22. Havent don’t it so far but feel the need now. Yes I didn’t want to work with him for my own reasons (sic).”

Anurag Kashyap’s post had left many netizens upset. Meanwhile, talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the police had conducted an extensive investigation surrounding his death including an alleged drug angle. His then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was taken into custody and later released in the case.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: Raveena Tandon Once Revealed She Was Replaced From Films Because Her Co-Star’s Girlfriend Was Insecure: “She Pressurized Another Hero To Replace Me…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News