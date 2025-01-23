The year 2025 started with a bang for Netflix with a brilliantly done web series, Black Warrant. Based on the tales of Tihar Jail seen through the eyes of a young Jailer, the web series garnered rave reviews for its brilliant execution and stellar cast.

Created by Satyanshu Singh and Vikramaditya Motwane, and produced by Applause Entertainment, the web series starred Shashi Kapoor’s grandson, Zahan Kapoor, who proved his mettle as the protagonist of this web series, which has been rated 8.1 on IMDb. The web series arrived on Netflix on January 10, 2025.

Black Warrant OTT Verdict

While the web series could not gain much relevance globally in its debut week, it finally found a spot in the top 10 in the second week of its Netflix run. As per Netflix‘s data from January 13 to January 19, Black Warrant garnered 23 lakh views against 1.26 million viewing hours and secured the tenth spot in the list of top 10 trending non-English web-series globally this week.

Hopefully, the web series will stay relevant on Netflix’s global charts in the coming weeks, garnering more numbers and entering the top 5 web series that have been viewed since 2024.

Here are the top 5 most-viewed Indian web series globally on Netflix in the year 2024.

Heeramandi : 12.4 Million IC814: 9 Million The Great Indian Kapil Show S1: 7.3 Million The Great Indian Kapil Show S2: 5.2 Million Maamla Legal Hai: 3.1 Million

About Black Warrant

The web series has been based on a book by the same name authored by a journalist, Sunetra Choudhary, and former Tihar Jail jailer Sunil Gupta. The official synopsis of the web series says, “Vikramaditya Motwane brings this riveting story about a prison officer who is determined to root out the systemic problems plaguing Delhi’s Tihar Jail.”

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Black Warrant Series Review: Vikramaditya Motwane Weaves Brilliant Tale On Tihar Jail With Zahaan Kapoor From The Kapoor Galaxy Shining Bright!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News