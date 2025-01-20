Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar was a massive hit when it was released on December 5 of the last year. The movie earned more than ₹1850 crores and set new records at the box office.

The film which was released with huge expectations quickly became a fan favorite. The movie’s success continued to grow and it was recently re-released with 20 minutes of never-before-seen footage as Pushpa 2 Reloaded on January 17. This version created a lot of excitement among fans.

Fans were excited about the reloaded version. The makers have announced something new again now. They are adding another 10-minute scene. This scene will be released on OTT and will be available on Netflix.

Fans are thrilled about this new content. They are eagerly waiting to see how the additional 10-minute scene will have impact on the movie OTT version. Pushpa 2 has already impressed audiences with its reloaded version.

With this Sukumar plans to break records with the OTT release of Pushpa 2 also. Sukumar is said to have adding these new scenes to make the film even more appealing.

The success of Pushpa 2 can be partly attributed to its popularity in North India. The filmmakers are now focusing on attracting more viewers from that region in reloaded version release as well as OTT release. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what records the film will break next.

