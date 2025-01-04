Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is a record machine, and since its opening day, it has been crushing every single challenge like a cakewalk. In India, the film is already the highest-grossing film of all time, while globally, it’s the third highest-grossing Indian film after Dangal and Baahubali 2. Amid this, it has achieved another historic milestone at the Indian box office and is now the second most-watched film of all time in the last 30 years. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Due to blockbuster pricing, the Pushpa sequel initially got a major boost in the collection. But after the ticket rates were back to normal, all eyes were set on how many tickets the film would sell during its theatrical run. Living up to its pre-release hype, the magnum opus crossed milestones one after another, and as per the latest update, it has crossed the mark of 6 crores.

Yes, Pushpa 2 has crossed the mark of 6 crores in ticket sales in 29 days, or we can say that the film has crossed 6 crore footfalls at the Indian box office. With this, it has become the second film of the 21st century to achieve this feat after Baahubali 2. Other than that, the Allu Arjun starrer has also become the second most-watched film in India in the last 30 years.

For the uninitiated, Salman Khan’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun, released in 1994, registered 7.4 crore footfalls at the Indian box office. This number was toppled by Baahubali 2, which ended its run with 10.7 crore footfalls. Now, on Thursday, Pushpa 2 crossed 6 crore footfalls, thus becoming the second most-watched Indian film in theatres since 1994, after Baahubali 2.

As the Hindi version is still going strong, the film is expected to end its theatrical run with a huge number.

