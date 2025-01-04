The Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2 is literally screaming Allu Arjun’s line in the film, “Mein jhukega nay saala.” It has broken almost every record but still refuses to slow down. After scoring the biggest opening week, second week, and third week, the magnum opus surpassed Stree 2 to register the biggest fourth week in the history of Hindi cinema. In the meantime, it crushed Varun Dhawan’s Baby, overtaking its opening week by a huge margin at the Indian box office.

As compared to the Pushpa sequel, Baby John enjoyed more favorable reviews from critics. However, when it came to attracting footfalls, it failed miserably. The biggest reason behind the film’s underwhelming run is that it suffered from the tag of being a remake of Theri. With the first teaser, the film had created a good impression and buzz for itself, but a negative perception was created as soon as the remake tag came into the picture.

Despite the benefit of Christmas vacation and the New Year festive season, Baby John tanked miserably at the Indian box office and pulled off a poor total of 36.40 crore net (estimates). Please note that the film was a Wednesday release, and it enjoyed the 9-day extended opening week. Still, it failed to touch the 40 crore mark.

On the other hand, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) continued its assault at the Indian box office despite being already watched by a big section of the audience. Among all fresh releases, the Allu Arjun starrer remained the first choice of moviegoers, resulting in a solid collection of 57.95 crore net during the fourth week.

With this, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) crushed the extended opening week collections of Baby John. If we see, there’s a difference of 21.55 crores. In percentage, the Allu Arjun starrer earned 59.20% higher collection than Varun Dhawan’s biggie.

