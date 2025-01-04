Kannada star Upendra is having a tough time at the box office with his latest release UI at the box office. In 15 days, the film stands at a collection of 30.37 crore and is snailing at the box office. With this pace, it would be very difficult for the film to recover its huge budget.

Budget Recovery

Upendra’s sci-fi dystopian action film has been mounted on a budget of 60 crore. With the 30.37 crore collection, it has recovered only 50% of its reported budget. While there is still a long way for the film to recover its budget, it would be another task to earn the hit tag.

Needs Impossible Figure To Cross

To earn a hit tag at the box office, UI needs to earn an impossible 120 crore at the box office. Since it has already earned 30.37 crore in India, it would need another 89.63 crore at the box office to earn the hit tag which currently seems impossible.

Upendra’s Last Release

UI has already surpassed the lifetime collection of the last release of Upendra‘s career. Kabzaa was released in 2023 and earned 27.65 crore in its lifetime, including 3.17 crore from the Hindi version. The film also starred Kichcha Sudeep in a very special cameo.

Interestingly, UI faced a tough time at the box office when Kichcha Sudeep’s Max arrived on Christmas, five days after UI arrived at the box office. While Upendra’s film opened at 6.95 crore, Kichcha Sudeep‘s film earned 8.7 crore on day 1. Over time, Max overshadowed UI at the box office!

