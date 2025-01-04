South Indian films this year have impressed the Hindi audiences on a huge level. Now, Unni Mukundan’s Marco has been added to the list as the action film has been bringing good numbers at the box office with its Hindi version.

In 15 days, the Hindi version stands at a total of 5.22 crore with its version. The addition of new screens has also impacted Varun Dhawan’s new release, Baby John, at the box office. In fact, Unni Mukundan’s film is faring better than Baby John at the box office.

Marco Hindi Box Office Day 15

On the 15th day, the third Friday, January 3, Marco, with its Hindi version, earned 0.80 crore. This is a jump of almost 42% from the previous day that, earned 0.56 crore at the box office.

Marco VS Baby John

On the 15th day, Marco earned 77% higher than Varun Dhawan‘s Baby John. Marco earned 0.80 crore while Baby John expectedly brought 0.45 crore on the third Friday at the box office. Hopefully, the two films get a boost at the box office over the weekend.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the Malayalam action thriller at the box office in 15 days.

Week 1: 0.30 crore

Week 2: 4.12 crore

Day 15: 0.80 crore

Total: 5.22 crore

About Marco

Starring Unni Mukundan, Yukti Thareja, and Kabir Duhan Singh and helmed by Haneef Adeni, the action film has been rated 7.9 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “The story of gangster Marco and the powerful Adat family, who dominate Kerala’s gold mafia.”

