Marco, directed by Haneef Adeni, has turned heads as one of the most intense and violent Malayalam films lately. Featuring Unni Mukundan in the lead, the movie dropped in theaters on December 20, 2024, with both Malayalam and Hindi versions released at the same time.

Marco had a slow start but picked up steam thanks to positive buzz. Eventually, it performed well at the box office and drawn in a considerable audience.

But Marco has a major problem: high-quality pirated versions of the film are spreading on torrent sites and platforms like Telegram. This piracy could really hurt the film’s box office earnings, even though it’s been doing well so far.

On January 1, 2025, the Telugu version of Marco hit nearly 300 theaters across the Telugu states. While the film has been successful and garnered widespread appeal, the ongoing piracy issue remains a major concern for both the filmmakers and the entire cast.

The lead actor, Unni Mukundan, urged the audience in an Instagram post to refrain from watching pirated versions of the film. He also expressed his frustration and helplessness regarding the impact of piracy on the industry, asking fans to support the movie by watching it through legal means.

A 21-year-old man, identified as Aaquib Fanan from Aluva, Kerala, was arrested by Kerala Police earlier for distributing pirated copies of the film Marco. Fanan allegedly shared links to Telegram channels through his Instagram account, allowing others to download the illegal version of the movie.

In its first 13 days of release, the Hindi version of Marco has grossed INR 4.14 crore at the Indian domestic box office. The film’s total earnings across all languages have reached INR 38.65 crore after 12 days.

