Unni Mukundan’s Malayalam action thriller Marco has been pacing up at the box office with its Hindi version and churn out some surprising numbers in the upcoming days. In 12 days, the film stands at a total of 38.65 crore at the box office, with 3.13 crore coming from the Hindi version.

The Hindi version of the film witnessed a sudden boom at the box office, yet again proving that good content is currently traveling beyond language boundaries. In fact, the film is maintaining its pace at the box office overall as well.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 12

On the 12th day, the second Tuesday, December 31, Marco earned a total of 1.35 crore at the box office. This was a minimal 15% drop at the box office from the previous day, which brought 1.6 crore to the table.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the Malayalam action thriller at the box office in 12 days.

Day 1: 4.3 crore

Day 2: 4.65 crore

Day 3: 5.2 crore

Day 4: 3.9 crore

Day 5: 3.5 crore

Day 6: 3.5 crore

Day 7: 2.55 crore

Day 8: 2.3 crore

Day 9: 2.7 crore

Day 10: 3.1 crore

Day 11: 1.6 crore

Day 12: 1.35 crore

Total: 38.65 crore

Marco Hindi Box Office Day 12

On the 12th day, while the film earned 1.35 crore in total, the Malayalam version contributed 0.75 crore. Meanwhile, the Hindi version took a massive jump of 5900% from the opening day, bringing 0.6 crore at the box office compared to day 1’s 0.01 crore at the box office.

Marco is currently the 9th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024 and is inches away from axing the 8th spot where Varshangallku Shesham stands with 38.94 crore.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

