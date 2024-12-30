Marco, starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, wrapped up its second weekend on a rocking note. Released amid minimal expectations, the film has surprised everyone with its performance at the worldwide box office. Thanks to highly positive word-of-mouth, it achieved a solid total in the first 10 days and is now all set to enter the 100 crore club globally. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Despite mixed reviews, the Mollywood action thriller is performing brilliantly. After a good start of 4.30 crores at the Indian box office, the film maintained a strong momentum and pulled off 27.60 crores in the opening week. During the second weekend, shows were increased across the country, and a solid total of 8.15 crores came in.

Overall, Marco has earned 35.75 crore net at the Indian box office in 10 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 42.18 crores. Overseas, too, the film has amassed an impressive collection. By the end of the second weekend, it earned 28 crore gross, with 14.11 crores coming from UAE alone. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office stands at 70.18 crore gross.

As we can see, Marco has already crossed the 70-crore mark, and considering the positivity around the film, it will comfortably enter the 100-crore club in the next few days.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Marco:

India net- 35.75 crores

India gross- 42.18 crores

Overseas gross- 28 crores

Worldwide gross- 70.18 crores

For the unversed, the Unni Mukundan starrer is reportedly made on a budget of 30 crores. So, it has already recovered its full budget through domestic earnings and is enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 5.75 crores. Calculated further, the film is enjoying 19.16% returns in 10 days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

