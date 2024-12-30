The Mohanlal starrer Barroz is turning out to be a major disappointment at the box office. The movie has not even crossed 10 crores and remains at a lower level. Look at the film’s box office performance on its 5th day.

Barroz Box Office Collection Day 5

Talking about the same, the day-wise collection of the Mohanlal starrer saw just a slight growth of around 8% on its 5th day. The movie earned 1.35 crores on its 5th day, whereas it had earned 1.25 crores on its 4th day. The film had opened to a disappointing collection of 3.40 crores.

It went on to amass 1.60 crores and 1.11 crores on its second and third day, respectively. The total India net collection of Barroz now comes to 8.71 crores. The movie is struggling to cross 10 crores and there is no upward graph in the collections. It is on its way to becoming a huge disaster at the box office. The movie is reportedly mounted at a scale of 80 crores. It is yet to recover more than 90% of its budget. But that seems extremely difficult now since the audience has completely rejected the film.

The movie also faces a tough competition from the other recent South releases like UI, Marco, and Viduthalai Part 2. The film was released with a lot of expectations since it also marked Mohanlal’s directorial debut. The film is based on the novel, Barroz: Guardian Of D’Gama’s Treasure by Jijo Punnoose.

Apart from Mohanlal, Barroz also stars Maya Rao West, Tuhin Menon, Ignacio Mateos, and Gopalan Adat in the lead roles. The movie has been produced by Anthony Perumbavoor. At the same time, the music has been composed by Lydian Nadhaswaram, Fernando Guerreiro, Miguel Guerreiro, and Mark Killian.

