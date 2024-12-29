The Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tamil period political crime film Viduthalai Part 2 has been witnessing an underwhelming performance at the box office. However, on its 9th day, the film is just 16 lakhs away from entering the safe zone, thanks to a modest budget. Let us look at the film’s box office performance on its 9th day.

Viduthalai Part 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9

On its 9th day, the India net collection of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer stands at 34.84 crores. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 41.11 crores. The movie has earned around 9.25 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 50.36 crore. Even though the movie has not received the response that it was expected from it, it is all set to enter the safe zone.

Viduthalai Part 2 Almost Enters The Safe Zone

The movie is mounted at a budget of 35 crores. With its current India net collection of 34.84 crores, the movie has almost recovered 99% of its budget. It will easily enter the safe zone by tomorrow (December 30). After which, the main focus should be to witness an upward graph in the collection which is important for the film to garner a decent number. The film should also receive a more positive word of mouth from the audience. The collections are, however, still not up to the mark. It is also receiving some tough competition from the other South releases.

About The Movie

The movie has been directed by Vetrimaaran. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, Viduthalai Part 2 also stars Soori, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Bhavani Sre in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

