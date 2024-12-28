Soori and Vijay Sethupathi‘s Viduthalai Part 2 was released amid high expectations but isn’t enjoying the run it was expected to do. Recently, it wrapped its opening week at the Indian box office and earned above 30 crores. Yesterday, the journey of the second week started, and the collection is not up to the mark. However, the good news is that the film is just inches away from recovering the entire budget. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 8!

Written and directed by Vetrimaaran, the Kollywood political crime thriller was released on December 20. It has a share of its merits, including solid performances of the entire cast, but still, the run is underwhelming. After a start of 7.60 crores, the film fell below the 3 crore mark on its first weekday (Monday). There was some growth on Christmas, but other than that, the trend on weekdays wasn’t promising.

Viduthalai Part 2 ended its opening week by earning 1.50 crores on Thursday. On the second Friday, i.e., day 8, the film dropped further by 33% to earn just 1 crore. Including this, the total collection stands at 33.08 crore net at the Indian box office. Out of this, around 31 crores are coming from the Tamil version. The remaining numbers are from the Telugu dubbed version.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Viduthalai Part 2:

Day 1- 7.60 crore

Day 2- 7.80 crore

Day 3- 7.50 crore

Day 4- 2.40 crore

Day 5- 2.43 crore

Day 6- 3.29 crores

Day 7- 1.50 crores

Day 8- 1 crores

Total- 33.08 crores

Reportedly, the Vetrimaaran directorial is made on a budget of 35 crores. Compared to the collection of 33.08 crores, the film has recovered 94.51% of the total cost and is just 1.92 crores away from recovering the entire budget and being in a safe position at the Indian box office.

