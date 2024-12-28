Mufasa: The Lion King started out slow at the box office last weekend, but it remained at #1 on Boxing Day in the US. It is heading for its first major milestone in North America. The origin story of Taka and Mufasa lacks the magic of its predecessor, The Lion King, and has earned almost 5.4 times less than the 2019 movie’s opening. Scroll below for the deets.

It has been awarded an A- on the CinemaScore. The critics on Rotten Tomatoes say, “Barry Jenkins’ deft hand and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music go some way towards squaring the Circle of Life in Mufasa, but this fitfully soulful story is ill-served by its impersonal, photorealistic animation style.” However, the audience gave it 88% on the rating platform. It was beaten by Sonic the Hedgehog 3 but now holds its own ground.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mufasa: The Lion King collected a strong $12 million on Thursday, experiencing a drop of 18.4% from Wednesday, Christmas Day. This is not far from what the 2019 movie collected on its first Thursday, as it collected $15 million. The Disney sequel has reached a $76.3 million cume in the United States. It will cross the $100 million mark at the domestic box office over the weekend.

At the global box office, the film has crossed the $200 million mark, earning $133.40 million overseas. Allied with the $76.3 million domestic cume, it stands at a $209.78 million cume at the worldwide box office. It had a reported budget of $200 million and has recovered only that; it needs around $200 million and more to break even.

For the unversed, The Lion King, released in 2019, collected $543.63 million in the US and $1.11 billion overseas. The film set a record with its $1.66 billion worldwide collection. Mufasa: The Lion King has a long way to go, and it looks pretty impossible to do so at the moment.

Mufasa was released in the theatres on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Gladiator 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Ridley Scott Directorial Continues Its Solid Run Despite A Slash In The Number Of Screens!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News