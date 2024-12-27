Mufasa: The Lion King is battling against the titans, Pushpa 2 and Baby John at the Indian box office. The musical action-adventure opened to mixed reviews, but the word-of-mouth is gradually improving. Unfortunately, its week 1 hasn’t been as good as its predecessor. Scroll below for the 7-day total.

Routine drop on Thursday!

On day 7, Mufasa: The Lion King made earnings of 7 crores in all languages in India. It witnessed a drop of 36% after the Christmas holiday. Despite strong competition, Shah Rukh Khan & Mahesh Babu‘s film maintains a strong hold, which is impressive.

Take a look at the revised day-wise breakdown of Mufasa box office in India below:

Day 1- 7.50 crores

Day 2- 10.75 crores

Day 3- 14.75 crores

Day 4- 5.25 crores

Day 5- 6.75 crores

Day 6- 11 crores

Day 7- 7 crores

Total: 63 crores

Mufasa vs The Lion King (2019)

Aryan Khan’s involvement in Mufasa: The Lion King drew a lot of favorable buzz. The Lion King also clicked with the audience due to its good content. It earned 81 crores in its first week in India. The 2024 release is 26% lower than its predecessor. But the upcoming week is expected to turn the tables.

Worldwide Box Office

Mufasa: The Lion King has crossed the $200 million mark at the global box office. It has earned 64.3 million in the US and grossed 133.4 million in the international circuit. It is expected to go past the $300 million mark by this weekend.

More about Mufasa

Directed by Barry Jenkins, Mufasa serves as both a prequel and sequel to The Lion King (2019). The Indian voice cast includes Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan.

The 2024 American musical drama was released in India on December 20, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Gladiator 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Ridley Scott Directorial Continues Its Solid Run Despite A Slash In The Number Of Screens!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News