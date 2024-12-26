Shah Rukh Khan is a man who needs no introduction. The King of Bollywood, Khan was on a hiatus before the last year and made his return with a bang in 2023. After his movie Pathaan grossed more than ₹1000 Crore worldwide, hardly anybody might have hoped his other movie to beat that. However, his very next movie did just that. Directed by Atlee, Jawan was a complete treat for cinema-goers and grossed more than ₹1100 Crore at the box office, becoming the second highest-grossing Hindi film after Dangal.

Besides SRK, the movie had other talented actors as well. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone, and other actors did their job perfectly and complemented SRK very well. Jawan was a huge hit, both financially and critically. However, what fans might not know about the film is that it wasn’t always called Jawan.

Jawan was originally titled “Sanki”

During its initial stages of development, the project was reportedly titled Sanki, as per a report by Glamsham and Filmfare. Sanki literally translates to Maniac, which would have built the perfect suspense for fans who were hoping for Shah Rukh to play a negative or at least an anti-hero role. As a vigilante with a mysterious past, SRK’s character operates outside the norms, delivering justice on his own terms. Therefore, the name of Sanki feels apt for the character.

Despite the appeal of Sanki, the title Jawan was eventually selected. The word “Jawan” translates to “soldier” or “youth” in Hindi. The movie revolved around providing justice to Captain Vikram Rathore, the man who sacrificed himself after voicing for soldiers. Therefore, the Jawan name felt like a perfect tribute to all the soldiers of our country.

The name of the film wasn’t the only thing that changed about the movie. Earlier, it was reported that Vijay Thalapathy was meant to make a cameo in the movie. However, that cameo was later done by Atlee himself. Further, as per NDTV, Allu Arjun was offered a cameo in the movie, which he turned down due to his Pushpa 2 commitments. Also, Rana Daggubatti was offered the role of antagonist but he rejected it due to his health. The role eventually went to Vijay Sethupathi.

