Mufasa: The Lion King made a decent start at the Indian box office. It only received limited screens owing to the Pushpa 2 domination. Despite the initial mixed reviews, the hype is now picking up. It has recorded a good first Monday, although not as good as The Lion King (2019). Scroll below for day 4 updates!

Minimal drop on Monday

Despite a regular working day, Mufasa managed to stay on similar lines as the opening day. It made box office collections of 7 crores*, which is around 22% drop from 9 crores earned on the opening day. There is a constant battle with Pushpa 2 for footfalls, but courtesy of Shah Rukh Khan & Mahesh Babu, the animated movie is maintaining a good hold.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown below:

Day 1- 9 crores

Day 2- 13.70 crores

Day 3- 17.30 crores

Day 4- 7 crores*

The 4-day total of Mufasa: The Lion King in India concludes at 47 crores*. It is to be seen today how well the musical drama performs today.

Starting tomorrow, there will be another competitor in the Indian market – Baby John. It will also steal some screens, leading to the Hollywood biggie with the least number of screens. But the hype is decent, and it will keep on adding moolah.

Mufasa vs The Lion King (2019)

From the opening day, the 2024 biggie has remained behind its predecessor. Take a look at the day-wise comparison below:

Mufasa: The Lion King VS The Lion King

Day 1: 9 crores VS 11.06 crores

Day 2: 13.70 crores VS 19.15 crores

Day 3: 17.30 crores VS 24.54 crores

Day 4: 7 crores* VS 7.50 crores

Total: 47 crores* VS 62.25 crores

Mufasa is behind the race with almost 24% lower earnings. That should not have been the case since the 2019 film ended its theatrical run on a successful note. It was declared a superhit with lifetime collections of 150.09 crores. But the mixed early reviews along with the strong competition is making it difficult for the latest Hollywood release to enjoy a good box office run. Hopefully, things will get better in the coming days.

