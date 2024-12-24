Mufasa: The Lion King can cheer up a little as the weekend actual numbers suggest it is slightly higher than the reported debut weekend collection. The film is expected to underperform at the box office, and all eyes are on the Christmas boost this week. However, it will still not be enough to compete against Sonic the Hedgehog 3 based on the strong opening it had in the US. Scroll below for more.

Although the movie emerged at the top in China, its worldwide collection came lower than the projection worldwide. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is toppling it, and as critics have noted, the Disney sequel/prequel lacks the magic created by the 2019 movie.

According to the report by Luiz Fernando Mufasa, The Lion King earned higher than the previously reported numbers. It collected $35.4 million on its three-day opening weekend. This was lower than Wonka’s $39 million and Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle’s $36.2 million. It is an estimated 5.4 times lower than The Lion King’s $191.8 million opening weekend. A lot now depends on whether the Christmas holiday push can turn around the winds.

Here is a breakdown of Mufasa: The Lion King’s opening weekend in the United States –

Thursday previews – $3.3 million

Pure Friday (13.3 million Friday opening day, including previews) – $10 million

Saturday + 18.5% from Pure Friday (-10.9% from Friday+Thursday opening day) – $11.9 million

Sunday (-13.9% from Saturday) – $10.2 million

Mufasa: The Lion King collected $90.23 million overseas, and allied with the $35.4 million domestic gross, the film’s worldwide cume is $125.64 million.

The film follows Mufasa, a lost and alone cub who meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny. The Disney musical was released in theatres on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Moana 2 Worldwide Box Office: Crosses $400M Overseas, On Track To Unleash A Huge Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News