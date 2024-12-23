This milestone comes after the Disney studio’s recent feat of achieving $2 billion on the domestic box office; thus, it is $2.054 billion for North America and $3.006 billion for the international box office. Therefore, Disney is the only studio to be able to do so. In addition, this year marks the sixth consecutive global gross over 5 billion for Disney dating back to 2010.

The studio celebrated its 100th anniversary by releasing such films as Wish, The Haunted Mansion, and Elemental. Still, the film Wish, released to commemorate Disney’s 100th anniversary, was negatively received and highly disappointing. Nonetheless, now it is recovering well, such a success this year makes it the first studio to reach $5 billion since 2019.

Disney’s success in 2024 is mainly supported by Pixar’s Inside Out 2, which attracted $1.699 billion in total worldwide box offices, thus ranking it as the biggest animated film released in that year. Deadpool and Wolverine also generated $1.338 billion and broke the all-time record of the highest-grossing R-rated movie. Moana 2 is expected to earn $719 million, while Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Alien: Romulus by Disney has amassed $398 million and $351 million, respectively.

Disney’s Mufasa release, fell short of the anticipated figures but could still be considered a miscalculation at year-end. Holiday play is on ahead, and Dis has produced some of the year’s key moments. Nevertheless, all studios would feel encouraged for continuing momentum.

