The tables have slightly turned this Friday. Allu Arjun led Pushpa 2 was dominating the box office, despite new releases in India on Christmas. But the battle gets intense as another film has scored better morning occupancy today. Scroll below for a detailed comparison with Mufasa: The Lion King and Baby John.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Morning Occupancy

In the Hindi version, Allu Arjun’s blockbuster action thriller has registered a morning occupancy of 7.14%. It is a regular working Friday, but despite that, the footfalls have been decent. There’s a 19% drop compared to the 8.89% admissions witnessed yesterday.

Baby John Morning Occupancy

There hasn’t been much improvement for Varun Dhawan’s Christmas release, Baby John. It has registered a morning occupancy of 5.93% and remained on similar lines as 5.85% admissions clocked on Thursday.

Mufasa: The Lion King Morning Occupancy

The musical action-adventure opened to mixed reviews and made a lower opening than its predecessor, The Lion King. But the word-of-mouth seems to be growing by the day, leading to more footfalls for Mufasa: The Lion King in languages like Tamil and Hindi.

On December 27, 2024, Mufasa: The Lion King has scored occupancy of 7.54% in the Hindi version. The Tamil version is even better, with 17.64% of admissions during the morning shows.

Pushpa 2 vs Mufasa vs Baby John (Hindi)

As visible, Mufasa has turned the tables with the best morning occupancy in the Hindi version today. Although the gap from Pushpa 2 is slight, the fact that it is leaving it behind despite limited screens is impressive.

Unfortunately, Baby John is the last choice of cine-goers. Time will tell if the graph changes during the afternoon, evening, and night shows!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

