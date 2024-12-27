There’s no slowing down for the Ridley Scott directorial Gladiator 2 at the box office. The Christmas holiday further gave a good boost to the collection. Let us take a look at the latest box office performance of the movie.

According to a report by Luiz Fernando, Gladiator 2 continued to witness a solid performance at the box office amid the Christmas holidays. The movie earned $1.5 million on what marked its biggest 5th Wednesday (December 25). Not only this but the Paul Mescal starrer also witnessed an impressive 63.2% jump from the collections of last Wednesday (December 18).

Interestingly, Gladiator 2 continues to impress at the box office despite a major slash on the number of screens. According to the report, the movie lost around 827 theatres last Friday (December 20). The movie is only screening in 2.397 screens currently. The Paul Mescal starrer earned $157.6 million cume in the US. The next significant target of the film is to amass $175 million in the US.

The fact that Gladiator 2 is still managing to go strong despite the drastic reduction in the number of theatres is truly commendable. This is mainly because the screens have been distributed to other recent releases like Sonic 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King. The movie also garnered the title of the 11th highest-grossing film of the year. The movie continues to receive a stellar positive word of mouth, which is working in its favor. It might cross some significant milestones owing to the Christmas and the New Year holidays.

Meanwhile, apart from Paul Mescal, Gladiator 2 also stars Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger in the lead roles. Connie Neilson reprises her role from the OG 2000 film Gladiator. The movie has been penned by David Scarpa and Peter Craig.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

