Moana 2 enters the holidays on a high note as it officially beats Despicable Me 4 at the US box office. The film saw a fantastic hike on Monday despite losing theatres on Friday. It has a firm hold at the box office and will remain there until it achieves several new milestones. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has also surpassed Deadpool’s domestic haul to become one of the highest-grossers of all time in the US. It was released in 2016 and collected $363.07 million at the domestic box office, and worldwide, the film’s total is $782.83 million. On the other hand, Despicable Me 4 was the 4th highest-grossing film of the year after being beaten by Wicked, and now it has been pushed to #5 by the Disney sequel. It collected $361.00 million in its domestic run. However, it is still the 3rd highest-grossing movie globally, with a global haul of $969.12 million.

Moana 2 has not only become the 4th highest-grossing film of the year in the US after beating Despicable Me 4, but it has also achieved the title of #2 highest-grossing animation of 2024 behind Inside Out 2. It collected $1.69 billion worldwide. According to Luix Fernando’s report, the movie collected a strong $4 million on the 4th Monday with a splendid hike of 123.5% from last Monday, despite losing 400 theatres last Friday, and is facing two new PG films at the cinemas.

Moana 2 has earned almost double Moana, which collected $2.4 million on its 4th Monday. However, it is below Frozen’s $7.2 million. The Disney sequel has hit a $363.2 million cume at the US box office, surpassing Despicable Me 4’s $361 million as the 2nd highest-grossing animation of 2024. It has also surpassed Deadpool’s $363.1 million to become the 65th highest-grossing film of all time in the United States. The film is eyeing a $465-$475 million run in the United States.

The Disney sequel is also winning at the worldwide box office, crossing the $800 million mark and collecting $440.60 million overseas. Moana 2 was released in the theatres on November 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Box Office (North America): Scores #2 Biggest Monday Of The Franchise!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News