Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is already enjoying Christmas spirits as it scores record numbers on the first Monday. It is benefitting from strong and positive word of mouth. The film registered the second-biggest opening weekend in the franchise, staying behind the second installment. Scroll below for more.

The threequel also received an A on CinemaScore, making it the only franchise to get that rating in all the three movies. It has not yet been released in all the international markets. It was directed by Jeff Fowler, and Keanu Reeves joined the cast as Shadow the Hedgehog, who joins the mad scientists Ivo and Gerald Robotnik in pursuit of revenge against humanity. The film reportedly had a budget of $122 million; another fourth film is in development.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 maintained its #1 spot at the US box office and collected winning numbers on Monday. According to the report, Sonic 3 collected a strong $10 million, registering the #2 biggest Monday of the franchise, with a drop of just 34.6% from Sunday. It has beaten Sonic 2’s $4.3 million. However, it stayed below the first film’s $12 million, a Presidents Day Holiday pre-COVID. It has hit a $70.1 million cume in the United States.

The movie toppled Mufasa: The Lion King during both their debut weekend. It landed on the industry’s projection and collected a strong $60.1 million. It is also expected to get a boost after Christmas and might get closer to the $100 million mark if the Christmas magic works; the film is expected to cross that milestone this weekend.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 follows Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reuniting against a powerful new adversary, Shadow [played by the Hollywood heartthrob Keanu Reeves]. Shadow is a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet. A fourth installment in the franchise is already in the making.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

