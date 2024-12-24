Moana 2 recently crossed the $350 million mark at the US box office and is now set to achieve another remarkable feat. It inches closer to the domestic haul of this year’s blockbuster movie Despicable Me 4, which was also an animated sequel. The Disney sequel is expected to cross the mark soon before this weekend. Scroll below for the deets.

Despicable Me 4 was released in July this year and was directed by Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage. The voice cast featured Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Joey King, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, Sofía Vergara, Stephen Colbert, Renaud, Madison Polan, Dana Gaier, Chloe Fineman, and Will Ferrell. It collected $361 million in the US and $608.18 million internationally; thus, the film’s global total is $969.18 million. The movie was predicted to cross the $1 billion mark, but it failed to do so. Still, it is the 3rd highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide, and in the US, it is at #4. Wicked surpassed the movie a few days back.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Moana 2’s weekend actuals came in slightly higher, and it will beat Despicable Me 4 today. The Disney sequel collected $13.2 million on the fourth three-day weekend, a drop of 50.2% from last weekend. It has also lost 400 theatres because of the arrivals of Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Moana 2 has hit a $359.2 million cume at the US box office. It is less than $2 million away from Despicable Me 4’s $361 million and from becoming the third highest-grossing film of the year in the United States.

Meanwhile, overseas, it has collected $433.41 million, and allied to its domestic cume, it has reached a total of $792.58 million at the worldwide box office. Moana 2 was released in theatres on November 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Mufasa VS The Lion King Box Office Day 4 (India): Shah Rukh Khan’s Sequel Is Lagging Behind With 15 Crores+ Gap, Check Out Day-Wise Comparison!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News